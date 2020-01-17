Egyptian, Tunisian startups selected for Wamda X programme

Startups from Egypt and Tunisia are among the 15 selected for the second edition of the Dubai-based Wamda X fellowship programme, gaining access to grant funding and mentorship.

Run by MENA-focused ecosystem enabler Wamda, the Wamda X programme is designed to support pre-seed stage startups by offering them access to a platform of mentors, industry experts, and company founders, in addition to a grant of US$30,000.

The first cohort of the programme ran in February 2019 and graduated two startups, SafarPass and Caravan, that went on to raise subsequent funding, while 650 applications were received for the second programme.

Among the 15 that made the cut are Egyptian startup Subsbase, a subscriber lifecycle management and billing platform for subscription-based businesses, and Tunisia’s Njano, a cloud-based flexible office management solution. The rest of the cohort is comprised of 11 startups from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and one from Lebanon.

“The fellows selected for the cohort have proven track records and sophisticated expertise in their respective fields. They are developing solutions to address challenges within industries such as financial services, sports tech, Software as a Service (SaaS), and food tech among others, which is a reflection of the rising trends we are observing in the market today,” said Wamda X programme lead Sarah Abu Risheh.

