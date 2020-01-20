Kenyan transport startup QuickBus raises seed funding round

Kenyan startup QuickBus, which allows travellers to simply book and pay for bus tickets, has closed an undisclosed round of seed funding to speed its international expansion.

QuickBus aggregates booking for all major bus operators to create greater simplicity for travellers.

Having launched in Kenya, the startup has already expanded to Uganda and Angola, and has secured partnerships in a further seven markets across the continent. This expansion process will now increase in pace as a result of the seed round.

The funding, which is undisclosed, features investors such as Shorooq Partners, EchoVC, and Oman Technology Fund, and will be used to quicken the startup’s development and improve its services offering.

“When you book a bus, you should know more than the price and the destination, you should also know more about the experience you’re going to have. That’s how it is in other parts of the world and Africa shouldn’t be any different,” said Humphrey Wrey, QuickBus founder and chief executive officer (CEO).

“Our platform allows customers to see reviews and select seats based on their preferences because knowing if your 18-hour journey will be very uncomfortable or quite comfortable is valuable information. That was the genesis of the QuickBus idea.”

