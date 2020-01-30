Mauritius-based transport startup Vite raises pre-seed funding round

Mauritius-based mobility startup Vite has raised a pre-seed funding round from Oui Capital to launch full operations after a highly successful beta testing period.

Vite is the first app-based mobility company in Mauritius, which has just concluded a beta testing period that saw more than 6,500 app downloads and 500 completed trips.

The pre-seed funding round secured from Oui Capital, an early stage technology venture fund launched one year ago that invests in promising technology startups across Sub-Saharan Africa, is designed to provide Vite with the financial and operational support necessary to launch full operations on Mauritius Island.

“Oui Capital is pleased to announce our investment in Vite, Mobility has been and remains one of our fund’s core verticals as we believe connecting people and goods is a vital part of creating prosperity on the African continent,” Oui Capital said.

“We are excited to partner with this visionary team to change the face of mobility in the Southern African market.”

