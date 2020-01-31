SA art marketplace Wezart gets acquired by African Fashion International

South African online art marketplace Wezart has been acquired by Johannesburg-based event organiser African Fashion International (AFI).

Launched in 2016, Wezart focuses solely on new-age African identity in fashion and art, allowing Africans to sell their modern contemporary creations as efficiently as possible.

The startup helps artists in creating a virtual gallery, making online sales and tracking their monthly income.

Wezart has now been acquired by AFI, as part of a strategic plan by AFI to become a digital hub for Africa’s creative industry, with interconnectivity between fashion, art and music. The artwork from the online marketplace will be exhibited during AFI Fashion Week in Cape Town in March.

“African Fashion International has over the years successfully propelled many African designers globally. Fashion, art and music are connected, and this acquisition is in line with AFI’s growth strategy,” said AFI Founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

“The acquisition by AFI of Wezart is an important step in the right direction for the business as it will now be able to provide a strong user base for the artists. I will continue working with AFI to reintroduce Wezart to a bigger market and help artists in Africa grow,” said the startup’s managing director Sihlesenkosi Majola.

