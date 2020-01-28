SA ed-tech startup Snapplify launches teacher support programme

South African ed-tech startup Snapplify has launched its Teacher Benefits programme, which consolidates its various teacher empowerment tools to upskill educators.

Based in Cape Town but already active internationally, Snapplify provides a marketplace for digital education content, related educational services and devices, offering e-learning solutions to over 1,400 schools, colleges and universities, and more than 200,000 students.

Already Africa’s largest e-book aggregator and distributor, the startup raised a US$2 million funding round last year to speed its growth, and made Snapplify Engage, its award-winning e-learning platform for schools, available across the continent via a free version.

Now, with thousands of African schools registered on the platform, Snapplify is expanding its offering to better support teachers. Its new Teacher Benefits programme aims to change the way teachers access and share educational resources, and includes wide promotional discounts and giveaways.

“We know that teachers are on the front line when it comes to preparing the next generation for success. In their quest, educators feel enormous pressure to ensure that their students perform well. We are pleased to be supporting teachers and, in turn, their students, by increasing access to top-notch e-textbooks, teaching guides and more,” said Snapplify chief executive officer (CEO) Wesley Lynch.

