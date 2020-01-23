SA, Egyptian fintech startups selected for Startupbootcamp accelerator in Dubai

South African startup SnapSlip and Egypt’s Fawaterak have been picked for the third edition of the Startupbootcamp FinTech Dubai accelerator, gaining access to mentorship, funding and networking opportunities.

The accelerator, backed by the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), HSBC, Mashreq Bank and Visa, targets startups in a range of fields impacting financial services, such as artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technologies, and digital banking.

Ten startups have been selected for its latest programme, which provides support from Startupbootcamp’s global network of entrepreneurs, investors and industry corporations, free co-working space, and EUR15,000 (US$17,000) in funding.

They include South African digital receipting startup Snapslip, which removes the need for paper receipts by sending proof of purchase from a till point to a customer’s profile within the application, and Egyptian startup Fawaterak, an online invoicing and payments service.

Neither startup is a stranger to Startupbootcamp programmes, with Snapslip having taken part in the African edition of the accelerator in Cape Town last year and Fawaterak graduating from the Startupbootcamp-Pride Fintech Cairo programme.

The other eight startups in the cohort are Coil Pay (US), Datacultr (India), DD-Ready (Finland), Epension (UAE), Lending Star (Singapore), Marta (Uzbekistan), Tayyab (Kazakhstan) and Trade Quant (Lebanon).

The programme began earlier this month and concludes with a demo day in April.

