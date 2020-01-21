SA field sales management startup Skynamo raises $30m Series A round

South African field sales app and management platform Skynamo has raised a US$30 million Series A funding round to accelerate adoption of its app and scale further internationally.

Formed in 2012, Skynamo is used by representatives and their managers to improve insights into field sales activity, reduce administration, and create coaching opportunities that lead to higher sales.

Having scaled to the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US), it has now raised a major funding round from leading US-based software investor Five Elms Capital.

Skynamo will use the investment to accelerate adoption of its field sales mobile app and cloud-based management platform, while scaling up operations to improve service to its rapidly growing customer base in the US, UK and Southern Africa. Skynamo serves its customers from its Stellenbosch, Johannesburg, Durban and London offices and has chosen Atlanta as its US headquarters.

The Skynamo platform increases sales rep productivity and effectiveness by digitising paper-based processes, automating administrative tasks, and enabling easy access to customer and product information in the field. GPS technology provides managers with a real-time view of sales activity and sales rep effectiveness in the field, so they can coach their reps remotely. Field sales teams using Skynamo typically double – and in some cases triple – the number of customers they visit per week and increase revenue by up to 20 per cent in the first year.

“We’ve backed Skynamo because we are convinced it has the perfect combination of strong value proposition and a relentless culture of delighting both customers and employees to become the leader in field sales technology,” said Fred Coulson, managing partner of Five Elms.

“Field sales reps have been left out in the cold by the technology industry for far too long,” said Sam Clarke, chief executive officer (CEO) of Skynamo. “By putting all time-saving functionality and accurate information in the palm of their hands via our mobile app, Skynamo transforms sales teams from order-takers to value-adding consultants to their customers.”

