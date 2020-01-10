Startups invited to apply for East African e-health challenge run by World Bank

IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group, has called on e-health innovators to apply to be connected with patients and healthcare providers in the East African region.

The TechEmerge Health programme will match innovators with more than 20 leading private healthcare systems in Kenya, Uganda and Ethiopia that have already signed up to the programme.

It is looking for new technologies related to patient engagement, clinical records and data analytics, point of care diagnostic tools and quality management, among others, and will invite selected innovators to meet participating TechEmerge healthcare providers in East Africa to discuss opportunities to pilot their solutions and commercialise their technology.

IFC will provide support to e-health innovators during the market-entry and tech transfer process, mitigating financial and operational risks associated with market entry and reducing adoption risks for local healthcare providers.

Selected innovators will receive support and grant funding from the TechEmerge team to pilot their innovations in the East African market, with the ultimate goal of wider commercial deployment of the technology to improve healthcare delivery.

Applications are open here until February 25.