Venue-booking platform GetVen launches in SA

South African startup GetVen has launched an online venue-booking platform for events, shoots and meetings, which allows users to search, compare and book venues to suit their needs.

Launched on November 1 by Gift Qetu-Yates, Gustav Bornman, Werner Riekert and Connor Kirsten, GetVen essentially apes the model of US-based company Peerspace.

Kirsten told Disrupt Africa the team had realised there was no such equivalent in South Africa, only, venue and restaurant directories, and set about building one.

Thus far, GetVen has focused on venue acquisition, securing 50 venues in Cape Town, as well as testing the listing and booking features with live users.

“We received vital feedback from our early adopters that will bring about many changes in the next update,” said Kirsten.

“We want to smooth out our processes before we launch in Johannesburg and then the rest of South Africa in 2020.”

The startup is self-funded, and is focused on growing organically, but is open to working with the right investor to help it scale. Free for users, GetVen charges venues 15 per cent commission on bookings made through the platform.

