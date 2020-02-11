11 African fintech startups selected for CATAPULT programme

Eleven African fintech startups have been selected to take part in the 2020 edition of CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa, which helps companies focusing on financial inclusion to scale.

Building on the success of its 2018 edition, CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa is developed by the LHoFT Foundation and targets companies focusing on financial inclusion in Africa. It aims to build bridges between Africa and Europe.

It provides selected startups with access to a tailor made program with intensive mentoring, coaching, peer-to-peer learning and dedicated workshops. The programme will include sessions on business model mapping, investment readiness, funding and capital raising, social impact, scaling strategy, building teams, operational management, advisory meetings with investors, and pitch development.

The selected startups include two from Tanzania – investment robo-advisory platform A-Trader and digital wallet Dundiza – and two from Nigeria – savings startup Esusu and insurtech startup PaddyCover.

Seven other countries are represented, in the form of Ivory Coast-based payments startup CinetPay, Ugandan payments startup Eversend, Rwandan savings startup Exuus, Ghanaian pensions startup People’s Pension Trust, Kenyan digital financial marketplace Pezesha, South African payments startup uKheshe, and UK-based financial services marketplace SympliFi.