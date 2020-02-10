African Angel Academy launches to further develop continent’s angel investment scene

The African Angel Academy (AAA) has been established to help accelerate angel investing on the continent through the creation of an angel investing curriculum, tools, and mentorship from established angels, all available through an online portal.

Founded by Fraser Consulting, the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), and Viktoria Business Angel Network (VBAN), AAA hopes to reach a wide audience of aspiring angel investors.

The academy aims to contribute to the need for a stronger angel investing community across the continent, which provides mentorship, knowledge and capital to early-stage businesses. It hopes to grow the number of investors and investor groups, and to drive economic growth across the continent.

Applications are now open for a pilot programme, with AAA looking for 50 new angels – five groups of 10 angels, with a minimum of four female angels per group – to train over the next 12 months from five different countries in Southern Africa. This programme is open to both newly formed groups as well as individuals.

Those participating in the programme will be provided with support, tools and knowledge to become active angel investors. This will be done through workshops, online videos and tools as well as virtual mentorship for the groups. The programme is suited to new angels who have made one or two investments without a formal process or systems, or to aspiring angel investors.

