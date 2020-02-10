African hardware innovators can apply for annual ASME Innovation Showcase

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) is accepting applications from social entrepreneurs focusing on hardware innovations for the 2020 ASME Innovation Showcase.

The annual ISHOW is a global hardware accelerator open to individuals and organisations taking physical products to market that will have a positive social and environmental impact, improving the quality of life around the world.

Winners share US$500,000 in seed grants, travel stipends, and in-kind and technical support, including a design and engineering review led by industry experts. Nine finalists are chosen for each of three regional events from hundreds of applications received each year. Finalists will participate in regional events on April 16 in Bengaluru, India, May 6 in Nairobi, Kenya, and June 25 in Washington, D.C., United States, and three winners will be chosen at each event.

Applicants should have an existing prototype and interest in financial and technical support and access to industry networks that can assist in taking their product to market. Applications are open here until February 20.