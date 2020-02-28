African mobility startups invited to apply for global challenge

African mobility startups have been invited to apply for a global challenge that will connect selected companies with potential investors, customers and other relevant stakeholders.

The fourth edition of the Movin’On Startup Challenge will award 40 early-stage companies with a unique opportunity to pitch at the Movin’On Summit, the leading world summit on sustainable mobility, which takes place in Montreal, Canada in June.

Selected startups will present their innovative solutions to more than 5,000 decision-makers in the sustainable mobility space, and have the chance to connect with cities, academics and international organisations from around the world.

Movin’On is looking for startups that align with its mission and offer concrete solutions to make mobility 100 per cent sustainable, protect the planet and advance society. Applications are open here until March 1.