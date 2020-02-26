AfriLabs Annual Gathering set for Morocco in October

Pan-African tech and innovation hub network AfriLabs will host the fifth edition of its Annual Gathering in Marrakesh and Ben Guerir, Morocco on October 12-14.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs is a pan-African network of 174 technology innovation hubs across 45 countries, with the goal of building a community around rapidly emerging tech hubs.

Its Annual Gathering has been held in four different locations across Africa so far, namely Accra, Cairo, Dar es Salaam, and Addis Ababa, and will take place in Morocco in 2020. Themed “​Building a Sustainable and Innovative Africa”, the event will be hosted by AfriLabs hub member Douar Tech Morocco.

The event will feature different key stakeholders of the African tech and innovation ecosystem, and will present an opportunity to assess the scope for scaling up sustainable innovations to make an impact on a larger scale through the AfriLabs network.

“The African innovation ecosystem has been booming since last decade. Building sustainable and innovative Africa is one of the most effective ways to fight poverty and create employment. AfriLabs is very excited to come to Morocco this year, we are very confident that our hosting hub – Douar Tech Morocco – will organise an extraordinary event and gathering for all the African entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Moetaz Helmy, board secretary of AfriLabs.

