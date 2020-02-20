Applications open for 10th edition of $100k Anzisha Prize

Applications are now open for the tenth edition of the Anzisha Prize, which rewards young African entrepreneurs with a share of US$100,000 in grant funding.

The Anzisha Prize celebrates 20 African entrepreneurs, aged 22 years and younger. The grand prize winner receives US$25,000, the first runner-up US$15,000, and second runner-up US$12,500. Every finalist receives US$2,500.

In addition to the cash prize, selected entrepreneurs will join 120 previous winners and become Anzisha Fellows, receiving business consulting support and coaching services by a team of industry experts. They also gain access to the Young Entrepreneurs Fund – a catalytic matching fund designed to strengthen the credibility of very young entrepreneurs through investment.

“It has been an exciting 10-year journey with some of the continent’s brightest and youngest entrepreneurs. With the help of key partners and those who share in our vision, we’ve been able to support and celebrate very young entrepreneurs who represent the diversity of the African continent; entrepreneurs who tackle youth unemployment with vigour and courage beyond their years,” said Melissa Mbazo-Ekpenyong, deputy director of the Anzisha Prize.

To celebrate the decennial, the Anzisha Prize has planned five regional events across the continent, in South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, and Kenya. The events end in October with the Anzisha Prize Forum in Nairobi, Kenya, where the 2020 winners will be announced.

Young African entrepreneurs between the ages of 15 and 22 years old, who are running job generating businesses, are encouraged to apply before March 31.