Applications open for 3rd #Africa4Future aerospace accelerator

Applications have opened for the third edition of the #Africa4Future accelerator programme, which looks to support African startups in the aerospace sector.

A joint venture between Airbus’ global aerospace accelerator BizLab and Make-IT in Africa, a programme by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit German (GIZ), the German agency for International Cooperation, the #Africa4Future initiative was created to encourage and support entrepreneurship in Africa.

Through #Africa4Future, Airbus seeks to build bridges between the aerospace industry and the different players in Africa. The programme is implemented by the Lagos-based Co-Creation Hub (CcHub).

The third edition of the accelerator is open to African startups, service providers and software companies that are actively working on solutions in agriculture and infrastructure sectors that are related to remote-sensing technology.

The three-month programme will include virtual coaching sessions, expert sessions with Airbus experts in Europe, connection to industry experts locally, access to Airbus technologies, 250,000 up42 credits, and showcase events in Africa and Europe.

At the end of the programme, the startups will have the opportunity to pitch to the leadership team at Airbus and GIZ for possible collaboration with both organisations.

Applications open here until March 14.