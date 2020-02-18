Applications open for Innovation Factory Digital Innovation Accelerator

Applications are open for the Innovation Factory Digital Innovation Accelerator programme, which offers social and environmental impact businesses assistance in scaling.

The GIZ-sponsored Innovation Factory Digital Innovation Accelerator is open to startups with digital solutions for gender equality, ed-tech and environmental climate action in Ghana, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Mexico and Senegal.

In all, 45 startups will be shortlisted and receive access to six months of digital innovation acceleration support towards investment readiness and the development of a comprehensive business plan.

Twelve teams will then be selected to receive tailored support packages worth EUR15,000 (US$16,000) each. Benefits for participants include support in optimising SDG impacts, capacity building support, access to Innovation Factory’s network, and access to the Digital Enterprise Toolkit for capacity building and scale-up.

Applications are open here until February 24.