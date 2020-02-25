Egyptian logistics startup Bosta secures 7-figure Series A funding

Egyptian last-mile delivery provider Bosta has received a seven-figure Series A investment as it looks to become the country’s leading parcel delivery service.

Bosta provides an on-demand courier app with a B2C focus, allowing businesses to send parcels to their customers. Businesses and customers can monitor their deliveries in real time and communicate with the courier along the way.

Growing fast, the company has now secured funding from Europe’s second largest operator in the courier, express and parcel (CEP) industry, DPDgroup, which delivers more than 5.2 million parcels worldwide daily. Egyptian e-payment leader Fawry, an historical backer of Bosta, is also part of this new round.

Focused on growth, Bosta leverages technology to empower and enable e-commerce businesses in Egypt, with the aim of being a one-stop-shop for delivery solutions. The startup has so far served over 5,000 e-commerce businesses, and had previously received investment from Fawry, Numu Capital and Cairo Angels.

DPDgroup said it will do all it can to help Bosta become one of the leading parcel operators in Egypt.

