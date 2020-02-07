Ethiopian ed-tech company Gebeya raises $2m funding round

Ethiopian startup Gebeya, an ed-tech startup that also runs an online software outsourcing marketplace, has closed a US$2 million seed round to help it scale in Francophone Africa and launch new products.

Founded in 2016, Gebeya focuses on cultivating the untapped tech potential of African youth through its training programme to prepare them for the demands of the global market.

So far the startup has graduated over 600 individuals, more than one-third of whom have been matched with startups globally. Gebeya now plans to scale its impact further after raising US$2 million in a round co-led by Partech and Orange Digital Ventures, and also featuring Consonance Investment Managers.

Gebeya has plans to scale up its training and marketplace services in Francophone Africa, as well as launch its online African talent marketplace. This platform will provide substantial transparency for clients in choosing ideal talent best suited for their projects.

“This investment, made possible by global investment firms dedicated to Africa’s technological advancements, marks a pivotal moment for Gebeya. The company has been strongly committed to bringing the abundant capacity of Africa’s youth to light. This investment will enable us to further strengthen the community of top-notch tech talents and position Gebeya as the go-to for other companies as well as startups,” said Amadou Daffe, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Gebeya.

Tidjane Deme, General Partner at Partech Africa, said his company had been watching this space closely.

“We believe there is a large opportunity to address unmet demand and create value for the growing pool of African talent on the global stage. With Gebeya’s model and the team’s dedication to this challenge and the amazing progress they’ve made so far, we are really excited to join them in the next stage,” he said.

