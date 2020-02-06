Five more startups Pitch Live @ Africa Startup Summit today

Five more startups today take to the stage at Africa Startup Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, to present their innovations to the judging panel and over 600 delegates at the Pitch Live startup showcase.



The second edition of the Africa Startup Summit, powered by Disrupt Africa, is currently underway at Africa Tech Summit Kigali, bringing together more than 600 stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while showcasing Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.



More than 100 applications were received from ventures across the continent for the opportunity to Pitch Live on stage; with 11 startups selected. Six of these pitched yesterday, day one, and five go on stage today, day two.



The five startups pitching now are:

M-Lugha App (Kenya): translates the Kenyan school syllabus into indigenous languages for rural, nomadic and pastoral communities, improving quality of education;

HouseAfrica (Nigeria): uses blockchain technology to digitise land ownership verification for banks and mortgage companies, increasing access to loans for home buyers;

Limestart (Nigeria): boosts financial inclusion for unbanked small businesses in Africa’s informal sector by helping them digitise transaction records and collect flexible digital payments;

M-omulimisa (Uganda): a virtual online consultation platform for smallholder farmers, also offering agro insurance services;

ThankUCash (Nigeria): provides infrastructure for rewards and loyalty for banks and businesses across Africa.

The judging panel providing feedback and advice to the startups today is formed of Olu Oyinsan, partner at Oui Capital; Wanjiru Chabeda, associate at Zephyr Acorn; and Dan Block, investment associate at Global Innovation Fund.

