Ivory Coast e-commerce startup Afrikrea raises $1m funding round

Ivory Coast-based e-commerce platform Afrikrea has secured a US$1 million funding round to grow its team and expand its online mobile marketplace.

Founded in 2016, Afrikrea is a marketplace for all things African-made, from fashion, art and handicraft to beauty and fabrics. Its community of over 5,000 designers have so far made US$5 million worth of sales across 101 countries.

The startup, which was one of the 10 from across the continent that competed in last year’s edition of Jack Ma’s Netpreneur Prize, has a partnership with DHL that enables sellers from any African country to ship worldwide for lower prices, and is now planning further growth after banking US$1 million in funding.

The investment round is led by existing Afrikrea investor Saviu, and also includes Id4 Ventures, an angel fund that invested in the likes of Showroomprive, France’s second-largest fashion and beauty e-commerce platform.

Afrikrea will use the funds to expand its mobile marketplace, further marketing efforts, and add experienced remote developers to its team.

