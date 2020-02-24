Moroccan personnel sourcing startup KWIKS secures GreenTec investment

KWIKS, a Moroccan digital platform that specialises in rapid personnel sourcing, has raised funding from GreenTec Capital to expand its reach in Africa.

KWIKS leverages combines a proprietary platform with a curated talent pool technologically supplemented with public and private data sources to quickly offer top-tier talent to its customers.

The company is already operational in Morocco, France, and Belgium, delivering qualified candidates in IT, consulting, CRW, and finance to employers. The KWIKS extended database of candidates is provided to companies through a collaborative real-time exchange platform.

KWIKS is now planning to expand its reach in Africa and diversify from its Francophone niche, after securing funding from GreenTec Capital. The German investment firm has invested in a host of African startups, including Kenyan AI startup SuperFluid Labs, Nigerian logistics startup Parcel-it, Kenyan insurtech platform Bismart, and Zambian energy company WidEnergy.

“GreenTec Capital is very impressed with the KWIKS team and similarly with the Moroccan and North African startup ecosystem. While this is our first deal in the region, it is not likely to be our last,” GreenTec said.

