Namibian Business Angel Investor Network launches

Early-stage investors will come together in Windhoek in early March to celebrate the launch of the Namibian Business Angel Investor Network (NABAN).

The basic concept of angel networks is to bring together high net worth individuals in different markets and have them pool funds and expertise to make investments in early-stage companies.

The Lagos Angel Network, set up in 2012, was an early forerunner of a group of leading networks that also includes Cairo Angels in Egypt, Jozi Angels in South Africa and the Viktoria Business Angels Network in Kenya.

New networks launch regularly, with the help of the African Business Angel Network (ABAN), with the most recent launches West Africa-focused, in Mali, Benin Senegal, and The Gambia, for example. There are also groups forming outside of traditional hubs, including the SSE Angel Network, which backs startups in the South-South/South-East regions of Nigeria. All-women angel networks are also launching, like the Lagos-based Rising Tide Africa and Cape Town’s Dazzle Angels.

The latest launch is NABAN, in Namibia, which will open its doors with a series of events including an informal information session with relevant parties in the ecosystem as well as a full-day masterclass with the founding members.

All these events are organised by the Greentec Capital Africa Foundation in partnership with ABAN with the support of GIZ, the German Development Cooperation on behalf of the German Government. The masterclass will be conducted by long-time investor and president of ABAN, Tomi Davies, with an introduction by Thomas Festerling, co-founder of Greentec Capital.

“Angel investors play a key role in all successful entrepreneurial ecosystems and angel groups and investor networks need to be encouraged. A major focus for ABAN is to educate angel investors and support them with the tools and knowledge they need to make effective early-stage investments,” said Davies.

