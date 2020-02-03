Nigerian startup Chekkit selected for 8th Merck accelerator

Nigerian real-time verification startup Chekkit is among the 12 startups from around the world selected for the eighth edition of the Merck Accelerator, gaining access to coaching and funding.

Launched by German healthcare firm Merck Group, the Merck Accelerator provides selected startups with access to three months of individual support and coaching from experts within the Merck network, as well as EUR50,000 (US$55,000) in funding and the opportunity to join the Merck China Innovation Hub in Shanghai for an extension of the programme.

The induction of 12 new startups into the eighth intake comes after 503 applications were received from 65 countries. The intake, full details of which can be found here, includes Nigerian startup Chekkit. The startup’s solution provides real-time verification of quality products, consumer intelligence and supply chain tracking services to producers of high-quality human-friendly products, to ensure complete product integrity.

“Working with startups has brought numerous opportunities to different areas of Merck and we are constantly adapting and evolving these programs to make them even more fruitful for both sides,” said Munya Chivasa, head of the Merck Accelerator.

