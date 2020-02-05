Online course launches for early-stage investors in Western Cape

A free online course has been launched to educate prospective early-stage startup investors in South Africa’s Western Cape province on the risks and rewards of backing young companies.

The course, launched by the Department of Economic Development and Tourism (DEDAT) to boost the growth of the digital economy in the Western Cape, is an online programme comprised of seven video modules giving viewers insights into the early-stage investment landscape, along with the investment options available to them.

The modules are complemented by interviews with 20 industry experts from across the startup and investment ecosystem, including venture capital firms, impact investing funds and startup accelerators. Course participants will explore topics such as sourcing, assessing and making an investment, and learn about regulatory issues affecting investors in South Africa.

“This course forms part of our larger programme to support the growth of the Western Cape tech sector and position the province as a leading digital hub. Encouraging early-stage funders will help grow the number of start-ups in the province who will in turn contribute to growing the economy and creating jobs, especially for young people, in the Western Cape,” said MEC for finance and economic opportunities David Maynier.

“I encourage any potential start-up investors to take part in the course, make the most of this opportunity and consider investing in the vibrant digital economy that is in the Western Cape.”

