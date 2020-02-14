SA alcohol delivery app Bottles hits 50k user mark, launches range of experiences

South African alcohol delivery app Bottles has acquired over 50,000 users and is launching a range of tailored experiences for its customers.

Disrupt Africa first reported on Bottles, which offers users access to 2,000 products and promises delivery straight to their door within 60 minutes, back in 2016, and the startup has been steadily growing since.

It now serves over 50,000 people across the country, with delivery areas including most of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

“Our core strength as a business is the combination of technology, marketing and logistics which has allowed us to scale the business to over 50,000 users, while improving our service, with our average delivery time now only 39 minutes and clients rating the app on average 4.7 out of 5,” said Vincent Viviers, Bottles co-founder and Co-CEO.

New areas are launching soon, including Port Elizabeth, and users will also be able to access new offerings in the app under Bottles Select. This new service includes premium products such as a subscription-based curated wine club, packaged tasting and branded experiences, and wedding registry.

