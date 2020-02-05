Five startups Pitch Live @ Africa Startup Summit today

Five startups today take to the stage at Africa Startup Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, to present their innovations to the judging panel and over 600 delegates at the Pitch Live startup showcase.



The second edition of the Africa Startup Summit, powered by Disrupt Africa, is currently underway at Africa Tech Summit Kigali, bringing together more than 600 stakeholders in the tech startup space across the continent to explore the opportunities and challenges within the ecosystem, while showcasing Africa’s abundant entrepreneurial talent.



More than 100 applications were received from ventures across the continent for the opportunity to Pitch Live on stage; with 11 startups selected. Six of these pitch today, day one, and five tomorrow, on day two.



The six startups pitching now are:

BAG Innovation (Rwanda): a digital platform that combines AI and gamification to simulate virtual internships and bridge the gap between the Academic and Business sectors;

MarketForce (Kenya): connects Africa’s informal retail shops directly to suppliers of consumer goods and financial services;

The Awareness Company (South Africa): uses data-driven storytelling to help organisations make sense of multiple sources of information from people, sensors and systems to get a clear picture and make quick and effective decisions;

Talents Arena (Egypt): an online recruitment platform that helps growing companies find the ideal tech talent matching their needs;

Riby (Nigeria): helps communities, cooperatives and trade groups digitise their operations and get access to financial services through its digital platforms and offline channels.

The judging panel providing feedback and advice to the startups today is formed of Peter Orth, managing partner at 4DX Ventures; Emilian Popa, CEO of Ilara Health; and Dotun Olowoporoku, associate investment director at Novastar Ventures.

