Tech leaders set to connect this week in Rwanda for Africa Tech Summit

The third annual Africa Tech Summit kicks off this week with over 150 expert speakers and 600 delegates to convene at the Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda on February 5 and 6.



Disrupt Africa has reprised its partnership with the leading tech conference to co-host the two-day Africa Startup Summit at the event, showcasing Africa’s vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.



Featuring three tracks – the Future Summit, the Africa Startup Summit and the Money and Blockchain Summit – the event connects African corporates, startups, investors and international delegations sharing insights from industry leaders including Microsoft, ENGIE Africa, GE Africa, Facebook, Bolt, Coca-Cola, Unilever, IFC, Stanbic, Ecobank, Decred, Binance and many more announced.



The Future Summit will provide expert insights of emerging technologies, solutions and opportunities across the African mobile, digital and tech landscapes; while the Africa Startup Summit will connect investors and ventures through engaging panels, pitching sessions and deal rooms. Finally, the Money and Blockchain Summit will deliver discussion and networking with fintech leaders, mobile operators and blockchain innovators from across the continent.



The Pitch Live contest returns to the startup stage again this year, with eleven companies from across the continent selected to pitch on stage to investors, corporates, media and other stakeholders.



Meanwhile, five African startups with solutions in the credit scoring space have been selected to pitch at the ENGIE Challenge, for the chance to secure a testing phase for their solutions with French utility company ENGIE.

Remaining tickets are available here.