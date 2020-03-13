African community leaders invited to apply for Facebook accelerator

Facebook has launched its Community Accelerator programme, a six-month programme that provides training, mentorship and funding to help community leaders grow their communities.

The programme, which will be available in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, is an evolution of the Facebook Community Leadership Programme (FCLP) which will see up to US$3 million awarded to 80 programme participants worldwide.

Selected community leaders will spend three months learning from experts, coaches and a customised curriculum to create a plan to grow their communities. They will spend the next three months iterating and executing on their plans, with funding and support from their networks.

“Our mission is to empower the leaders who foster community – people who offer support, encourage others and make real change,” said Kiran Yoliswa, strategic partner manager for Communities SSA at Facebook.

“We are investing in leaders because we believe and know they make significant contributions to today’s social challenges, by sharing knowledge and information, and helping people to connect with others that share same interests or passions for a good cause.”

Applications are open here until April 10, with the programme beginning in June.