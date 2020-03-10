Applications open for 10th Orange Prize for Social Entrepreneurship

Applications are now open for the tenth Orange Prize for Social Entrepreneurship in Africa and the Middle East, which recognises technological projects with a positive impact that improve living conditions.

Awarded by mobile operator Orange, the prize is open to innovators in space such as education, healthcare, agriculture, mobile payments and sustainable development.

The competition starts with a national phase during which each of the 17 Orange subsidiaries taking part will examine the projects submitted in its country and nominate three winners. These winners will proceed to a second international phase, in which they will compete before an international panel at AfricaCom in Cape Town in November.

The three international winners will receive, in addition to the national prizes, EUR25,000, EUR15,000 and EUR10,000. In addition, this year’s competition also features a women’s prize worth EUR20,000 and a special prize worth EUR10,000.

Applications are open here until June 5, with the competition open to innovators from Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Jordan, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Tunisia.