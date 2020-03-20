Applications open for 3rd MEST Africa Challenge

Applications have opened for the third annual MEST Africa Challenge, which will award winners US$50,000 in equity investment.

Run by pan-African training programme, seed fund, incubator and hub the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST), the MEST Africa Challenge is aimed at post-revenue, tech-enabled startups that want to expand into new markets.

The challenge, which last year had three winners, is open to companies based in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Senegal, Ethiopia or Tanzania. Semi-final competitions will take place in all those markets, with finalists competing at the MEST Africa Summit on June 15 in Accra, Ghana for US$50,000 in investment from the Meltwater Foundation.

Applications for this year’s challenge are open until April 18, with pre-seed or seed-stage startups that are currently generating revenue and can demonstrate traction in one or more of the nine relevant markets invited to apply.