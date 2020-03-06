Applications open for Cape Town-based OceanHub accelerator

Cape Town-based ocean-impact catalyst OceanHub has opened applications for its first accelerator programme, which aims to support and nurture ocean-minded businesses.

Disrupt Africa reported in October on the launch of OceanHub Africa, an African-based ecosystem enabler and startup accelerator supported by Wesgro, the French Embassy, Dassault Systèmes and the V&A Waterfront.

Founded by Stéphanie Canac and Alexis Grosskopf, OceanHub plans to inspire and support scalable ocean-minded businesses and nurture an environmentally conscious and profitable economy that effectively mitigates the effects of global warming as well as the overexploitation and pollution of the oceans.

It has now opened applications for the first cohort of its six-month acceleration programme, seeking up to six of South Africa’s most promising impact-for-profit startups focused on preserving and restoring the health of the ocean.

The equity-free programme will offer selected startups access to physical working space, tailored mentorship, business and scientific expertise, and market leads.

Applications are open here until March 16.