Applications open for French-African Young Leaders programme

Applications have opened for this year’s edition of the French-African Young Leaders programme, aimed at promoting high potential individuals from African countries and France.

Organised by the French-African Foundation, the programme is held under the patronage of French president Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese president Macky Sall.

Twenty-five young African and French leaders will be invited to take part in two sessions in France and in Senegal for high-level mentoring, training and networking.

Applications close on Friday, April 3.