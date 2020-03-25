Disrupt Africa

Applications open for French-African Young Leaders programme

0
By on  East Africa, Hubs, North Africa, Southern Africa, West Africa

Applications have opened for this year’s edition of the French-African Young Leaders programme, aimed at promoting high potential individuals from African countries and France.

Organised by the French-African Foundation, the programme is held under the patronage of French president Emmanuel Macron and Senegalese president Macky Sall. 

Twenty-five young African and French leaders will be invited to take part in two sessions in France and in Senegal for high-level mentoring, training and networking.

Applications close on Friday, April 3.

Share this Story

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.