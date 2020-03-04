Applications open for Solution Space E-Track programme in Cape Town

The Solution Space at the University of Cape Town (UCT) Graduate School of Business has opened applications for its E-Track programme, which helps entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses.

Run in partnership with MTN Group, E-Track is a venture acceleration programme designed to support individuals or teams build scalable businesses and designed to target different age groups and stakeholders.

Aimed at UCT students or alumni, the programme is for high impact potential individuals, aspiring entrepreneurs or entrepreneurs, and a platform for corporate partners to engage and collaborate. Individuals either become entrepreneurs of their scale-ups or can join a team to provide expertise.

Applications are open until March 9, with the programme kicking off one week later. Participating companies will also have to chance to apply for the 12-week in-residence Venture Exploitation Programme, as well as the 12-week Venture Scaling Programme with MTN Group.