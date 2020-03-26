Botswanan food delivery startup rebrands, expands to Tanzania

Botswanan food delivery startup MyFoodness has rebranded as Yamee and announced its entry into the Tanzanian market with a launch in Dar es Salaam.

A mobile commerce platform that focuses on increasing earning opportunities for food merchants and providing convenience for consumers, MyFoodness was winner of the Botswana leg of the Seedstars World competition in 2018.

It has now become Yamee, and expanded into Tanzania, where it has signed up 60 merchants. It also plans to expand into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We are excited about our launch and all the recognition we have received in our two years of existence. We directly impact the lives of African food merchants, local logistics companies and riders, by increasing their earning opportunities,” said Boi Kgathi Rasmussen, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tamee.

Yamee has so far raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Dutch VC firm Start Capital Partners, Seedstars, various European angel investors, and South African angel investor DJ Black Coffee.

