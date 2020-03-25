Business legal contracts platform launches in SA

South African startup Hello Contract has launched what it claims is the country’s first business legal contracts platform, giving small and medium sized businesses access to high quality business contracts.

Hello Contract is a fully automated business legal document webshop, providing business contracts and documents to companies at big discounts, instantly to a user’s inbox.

Starting out with 28 contracts and documents which cover a large spectrum of those needed by entrepreneurs, Hello Contract will look to actively deploy over 100 automated documents over the coming year. The company also aims to educate entrepreneurs through an extensive knowledge library which will let business owners take control of the contracts they use daily.

The startup is co-founded by Kyle Torrington, who also heads up legal-tech startup Legal Legends, and Vincent Gaemers, a legal-tech consultant from Amsterdam.

“The time is now for South Africa’s contracting landscape to reap the true benefits of the digital age, automating legal documents is a logical step in the right direction. There are fantastic opportunities to provide automated well written contracts, which we really want people to understand,” Torrington said.

“We hope to serve many businesses which would otherwise not be able to afford a lawyer, together with those businesses which are feeling held back in their work due to the large amount of time spent on preparing contracts,” Gaemers said.

