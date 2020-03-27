Disrupt Africa launches Pipeline service to connect corporates, investors with innovative tech startups

Tech news and research platform Disrupt Africa has launched “Pipeline”, a new, offline service that allows corporates, investors and accelerator programmes to easily source innovative startups from across the continent.

Launched in November 2014, Disrupt Africa is a one-stop-shop for all news, information and commentary pertaining to the continent’s tech startup – and investment – ecosystem. The company’s Research arm also releases in-depth reports on various aspects of the African tech startup ecosystem, from funding to fintech.

While undertaking this vital and detailed work over the last six years, the Disrupt Africa team has built up a vast database of African tech startups, a contact list that spans the continent, and deep expertise across a number of markets and verticals.

Having worked with dozens of corporate entities, investors and accelerators in various ways in the past to help them source startups for various initiatives, the company is now packaging this offering and making it available more widely via its new service – Disrupt Pipeline.

Through Disrupt Pipeline, customers will be able to enlist the help of the Disrupt Africa team to connect with relevant startups. Be it corporates looking for tech solutions to business challenges, investors seeking to widen their portfolios, or accelerators looking for applications to their programmes, Disrupt Pipeline provides access to the most innovative companies on the continent.

Combining the Disrupt Africa database with the team’s expertise and knowledge of the continent’s startup ecosystems, customers will be provided with recommendations and connections to suggested startups and entrepreneurs for their initiatives, as per their requirements. This service can also be combined with advertising campaigns via the Disrupt Africa platform to widen the net where necessary.

“We have worked with a host of different entities in all manner of ways over the last few years, connecting them with relevant startups and entrepreneurs, and been receiving more and more requests for such services. All the launch of Disrupt Pipeline does is formalise this offering and make it available to all,” said Disrupt Africa co-founder Tom Jackson.

“Through Disrupt Pipeline, we hope to offer an additional, very personalised service to our customers looking to connect with African startups within strict parameters. Given the wide pool of contacts we have within the startup world, we’re keen to take a more hands-on role in making the right connections, strong partnerships and great investments happen,” said Gabriella Mulligan, co-founder of Disrupt Africa.

At same time, Disrupt Africa is reformatting its Research division to allow it to offer bespoke research and data to clients on a project basis. Launched in 2016, the company’s Research arm has released a number of detailed reports on the continent’s growing tech startup ecosystem, including the annual African Tech Startups Funding Report and the biennial Finnovating for Africa.

Companies, organisations or governments will now have the opportunity to commission bespoke research reports from the Disrupt Africa team, opening up the company’s database and expertise to external clients.

For more information on Disrupt Pipeline or any other of Disrupt Africa’s services or offerings, please visit this page, or email Gabriella on gabriella@disrupt-africa.com, or Tom on tom@disrupt-africa.com.