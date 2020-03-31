Founders Factory Africa invests in 4 more tech startups through Venture Scale programme

Venture development company Founders Factory Africa has accepted four more startups into its Venture Scale programme, providing them with funding and tailored support services.

Founders Factory, which originally launched in London in 2015 and has already built 70 startups, launched African operations in Johannesburg in 2018, from where it plans to design, build and scale 140 disruptive tech startups across Africa over the next five years.

The company brought its model to Africa in partnership with Standard Bank, which made a multi-million dollar investment into Founders Factory Africa, and the pair made their first investments April of last year. It has since secured backing from Netcare, which operates South Africa’s largest hospital network, to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to build and scale e-health startups across Africa.

Founders Factory Africa took five startups into its Venture Scale programme last month, and has now added another four. The startups selected to take part in the six-month programme, which kicked off this week, are Nigerian tech-driven maritime logistics platform MVXchange, Nigerian healthcare-focused microinsurance solution Wellahealth, Ghanaian diagnostics platform Redbird, and South African web and app-based escrow platform Truzo.

By taking part in the Venture Scale programme, each startup will gain access to GBP220,000 (US$273,000) in tailored support services across product design, data science, engineering and business development. Each company also receives an additional financial cash investment of GBP30,000 (US$37,000).

The four startups will also have access to exclusive partnerships with Founders Factory Africa’s pan-African corporate investors – Standard Bank and Netcare – which includes access to distribution channels, customer acquisition, pilots, data, IP and expertise.

