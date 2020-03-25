How this startup is pioneering door-to-door deliveries in Mozambique

Self-funded startup Cliko is slowly clocking up the customers as it looks to establish its door-to-door delivery service in Mozambique.

Conceived by its founders in 2017 at Startup Weekend Beira, Cliko launched in September 2018, providing customers with access to an online delivery service, working primarily with restaurants and supermarkets.

“In our province, most people have busy schedules. Some people work and study at the same time, other people have jobs and also their own company. During the day people don’t have time to buy stuff and do other simple things like go to the bank,” said Paulo Rinze, chief executive officer (CEO) at Cliko.

Cliko helps with this by connecting users with its motorcycle drivers, who make deliveries door-to-door based on orders made through its website. Self-funded from inception, it is surviving on its own revenues after steady growth. It currently has over 1,200 users making an average of 34 orders daily.

“We are currently working only in Beira, the second largest city of Mozambique, and we have plans to expand to nearby cities soon,” Rinze said.

The startup makes money from delivery fees and commissions on the transactions it processes, as well as the monthly magazine it distributes to offline users. Rinze said it initially planned to work with self-employed drivers, but found their costs too high and converting them to a commission model challenging. It now employs its own drivers.

“It was also hard to convince the merchants to pay a commission on the orders, so we needed to change some parts of our business model. So far the experience has been great,” he said.

