How to make your barcodes work for you?

What happens after you buy your barcodes from Buy Barcodes South Africa? How do you make the most of them? This article is here to show you how to make your GS1 registered barcodes work for you. It does not help purchasing the barcodes and then not utilising them properly. You will be missing out on all that barcodes hold in store for you.

Firstly, it is crucial that you make sure that you purchase very high-quality barcodes. If your barcode is inferior, this will lead to difficulties in scanning the barcode. Factors such as the size of the barcode or the resolution of the image affect ability of the barcode scanner to effectively scan the code. If the code is too small, or too big, this will lead to mistakes, which will lead to loss of profits.

In addition, if you would like to print your barcode in colour, it is critical to ensure that there is a large contrast between the code and the background. Also, when you print your barcodes, it is critical to ensure the correct dimensions. The recommended dimensions for barcodes SA are 37.3 mm x 25.9mm. The biggest you can go is 200 per cent of the recommended size and the smallest you can go is 80 per cent of the recommended size. If you stick to these guidelines, you will be able to utilise your barcode to its full capacity.

You must also ensure that you have the correct barcode for your business needs when you buy a barcode. For example, if you want to publish your book, it will be useless to apply for QR codes or ITF-14 codes. You will need to apply to the National Library of SA for an ISBN number.

To make the most out of your barcodes, it is very important to ensure that you have a top-quality barcode scanner. Also, it is important to make sure the barcode scanner is the best option for your specific barcodes. There are a wide range of different kinds of code scanners, each catering for a different purpose or need. Examples include: Honeywell USB Wired Laser Barcode Scanner and the Opticon Wireless Pocket Barcode Scanner. Most likely the one that you will need for your business is called a CCD scanner. Another name for this scanner is a LED scanner and this is the barcode scanner most often used within the Retail industry. The reason for this is that it scans codes effectively and efficiently. It is a gun that you position approximately an inch away from the code which makes it easy to use and therefore the retailer does not need to spend time and money training staff.

Another important step before you can use your barcodes is to make sure that each barcode is registered on the computer sales system. This will enable the barcode scanner to ring up the correct item when making a sale. It is very frustrating for retail assistants when a barcode doesn’t work and they have to manually search for the item. It wastes time and makes the organization look disorganised. Customers expect fast and efficient service and providing this for them will ensure that they become regular customers.

Another way to make your barcodes work for you is to invest in ITF-14 Barcodes. These barcodes are also called Case or Box Barcodes and they assist by making providing goods in bulk a smooth, easy process. If you are selling a box of wine to a retailer, each bottle will have its own specific barcode. The box will have an additional barcode that, when scanned, rings up the whole entire contents of the box. This means that all the retailer has to do to receive the stock is to scan the box barcode. This makes the whole process effortless and quick, thus saving both time and money.

The main aim of barcodes is to make life easier for everyone. Using barcodes assists your business to flow as smoothly and efficiently as possible. However, this will only happen if they are used correctly.


