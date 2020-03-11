Imperial, Newtown Partners launch $20m logistics fund

International logistics industry player Imperial has partnered South African venture capital firm Newtown Partners to launch a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund focused on investing in disruptive startups in the logistics industry, with an initial investment of US$20 million.

The fund launched by Imperial and Newtown Partners, which was founded by South African entrepreneurs Vinny Lingham and Llew Claasen, will identify, invest in, and nurture disruptive, innovative technology startups that present high-growth potential in the global supply chain and logistics technology stack.

“Imperial operates in an environment that is constantly exposed to disruptors and one where innovation is critical. Partnering with Newtown Partners on this innovation fund helps position us ahead of future competitors, enabling a strategic response to emerging technologies and business models,” said Mohammed Akoojee, chief executive officer (CEO) of Imperial.

Newtown Partners will support Imperial’s strategic investment in the key areas set to disrupt its business in the next five to 10 years.

“This programme will contribute to the long-term success of the organisation by identifying and leveraging startups deploying emerging technologies and business models in key geographical and logistics service areas,” said Lingham, co-founder and general partner of Newtown Partners.

As the fund manager, Newtown Partners will adopt a hands-on approach that will see it working closely with portfolio startup companies that the fund invests in. The innovation fund is operationally separate from Imperial, ensuring portfolio startups are not hamstrung by corporate red tape, while still being able to unlock the synergistic benefits of having Imperial as an investor and market access provider.

The fund has the objective of generating attractive financial returns together with a strategic underpinning relevant to the core business of Imperial.

“By adopting a pragmatic approach to disruptive innovation, we are well-positioned to identify how Imperial’s business will change over the next few years, and enable them to not just weather the inevitable disruption to their industry, but to leverage this change for competitive advantage,” said Claasen, co-founder and managing partner of Newtown Partners.

“We are excited to have been chosen as their partner, and see significant potential for this fund, its startups, and Imperial as we leverage our global startup experience and network to augment the considerable industry knowledge inside Imperial.”

