Kenyan agri-tech startup Selina Wamucii opens platform to groups and cooperatives

Kenyan agri-tech startup Selina Wamucii, which helps businesses from anywhere in the world buy and import food and agricultural produce from any African country, has opened up its platform to organised farmers groups and cooperatives to sell directly to markets worldwide.

Launched in 2015, Selina Wamucii sources and grades fresh produce from farmers, then sells to vendors and distributors, both locally and globally.

The farmers connect to Selina Wamucii via USSD on their mobile phone, with Selina Wamucii connecting them to global buyers and simplifying sourcing, payments and logistics. The startup has now expanded its supply side by allowing integration with cooperatives, farmers groups, agro-processors and other organisations that work directly with family farmers.

Farmers can sell directly on the Selina Wamucii platform as registered, organised groups. The platform enables farmers to control the entire process from growing and harvesting to supplying directly to markets at home and abroad.

“At Selina Wamucii, we believe all farmers and other producers should be seamlessly connected to markets anywhere in the world regardless of geographical limitations, size of farm, facilities or resources. That’s why we’re building the first truly pan-African platform for food and agricultural produce,” said John Oroko, the startup’s chief executive officer (CEO).

“The platform uses technologies including artificial intelligence, data, and algorithms to streamline the extremely fragmented agricultural supply chains across the entirety of Africa. From Cape Verde’s mackerel sourced by local fishermen to Madagascar’s vanilla grown by family farmers, we are building a marketplace that connects producers to market opportunities regionally and globally.”

