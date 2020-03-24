Kenyan, Ethiopian entrepreneurs selected for Innovate for Life programme

Four entrepreneurs from Kenya and Ethiopia have been selected to take part in the Innovate for Life programme, which aims to support innovations in the health space.

An initiative of Amref Health Africa’s Institute of Capacity Development (ICD) in conjunction with the Elsevier Foundation, Mettā Nairobi and Accenture Development Partnerships, the Innovate for Life programme is centered on developing shared value partnerships between Amref Health Africa country offices and health innovators to support innovations from across Africa.

This edition will be run in Kenya and Ethiopia with a cohort of four entrepreneurs – two from each country. The finalists will for the next six months receive training and mentorship to bring to their healthcare solutions to scale.

The Ethiopian participants are agricultural commercialisation and supply chain development company Shayashone and home-based healthcare service Rohobot Nursing Service, while Kenya is represented by integrated maternal and child mobile healthcare service Strategies for Northern Development and The Grace Cup, which promotes and sells reusable menstrual cups.

Maurice Otieno, General Manager of Mettā Nairobi, “We remain resilient in supporting and enabling a conducive environment for startups to thrive & are honoured to be part of Innovate for Life that is upskilling health innovators for a better tomorrow.”

