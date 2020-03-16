Kenyan, Ugandan startups invited to apply for mobility accelerator

Startups based in Kenya and Uganda have been invited to apply for the Africa Transformative Mobility Accelerator, which will support companies with products and services that address access to sustainable mobility.

Organised by Africa Mobility Initiative (AMI), the programme is aimed at startups addressing access to sustainable mobility in the informal transport sector and working towards provision of transformative solutions to urban mobility challenges.

The six-month accelerator, which is supported by Shell Foundation and the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI), will offer eight selected startups the opportunity to immerse themselves in the mobility ecosystems in Kenya and Uganda.

Selected startups will also receive training, coaching and mentorship from local and international mobility and enterprise development experts, as well as the chance to network with mobility stakeholders, practitioners and enthusiasts,

They will also have the opportunity to pitch to a selected and curated pool of investors during the Africa Transformative Mobility Summit in October in Nairobi, where they could also receive grant funding of up to US$25,000.

Interested applicants must have a demonstrable product or service, demonstrate the ability to generate revenue, be for-profit, and have at least two team members.

Applications are open until March 31.

