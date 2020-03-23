Kenya’s Pezesha wins CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa 2020 bootcamp

Kenyan fintech startup Pezesha has won the Best Catapulter Award at the end of the CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa 2020 bootcamp.

Thirteen Africa-focused fintech startups took part in CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa 2020, which helps companies focusing on financial inclusion to scale.

Developed by the LHoFT Foundation, the programme provided selected startups with access to a tailor made program with intensive mentoring, coaching, peer-to-peer learning and dedicated workshops.

It culminated in a bootcamp, with Kenya’s Pezesha, a peer-to-peer micro lending marketplace that connects lenders with high quality, underserved, low income borrowers, named overall winner.

The other selected startups included three from Nigeria – digital banking platform SmartTeller, savings startup Esusu and insurtech startup PaddyCover, and two from Tanzania – investment robo-advisory platform A-Trader and digital wallet Dundiza.

The rest of the cohort was made up of Ghanaian business management platform OZÉ, Ivory Coast-based payments startup CinetPay, Ugandan payments startup Eversend, Rwandan savings startup Exuus, Ghanaian pensions startup People’s Pension Trust, South African payments startup uKheshe, and UK-based financial services marketplace SympliFi.