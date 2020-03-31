London-based Wimbart launches PR Office Hours for African tech startups

London-based public relations agency Wimbart has launched the first edition of its Office Hours programme, which offers webinars and mentorship to equip African tech startups with the PR tools required to achieve their business goals.

Founded in 2015, Wimbart is an independent PR agency specialising in Africa and emerging markets, counting Andela, IROKOtv, Kobo360, and 54gene among its clients.

With the launch of Wimbart Office Hours, the team hopes to build a broader understanding of how PR and communications should be an integral part to all African tech startups’ planning and growth, helping them realise their vision as they scale.

Targeted at early-stage startups, and with a focus on companies building tech solutions for Africans on the continent or the Diaspora, the free programme will see 20 startups selected to participate.

Successful applicants will join an in-depth all-cohort PR webinar and Q&A with the agency’s founder and managing director Jessica Hope, followed by two dedicated one-on-one office hours sessions where each company will deep dive into communications challenges and questions that are specific to their business needs.

“The first edition of Wimbart Office Hours is an opportunity for us to work directly with some early stage startups, helping them to unpick and master how communications and media strategy should be a key part of their growth strategy. The team and I probably speak to over 100 African companies and startup founders each year, many of whom are unaware of why comms should be on their radar from day one, and unclear on how they can go about developing and executing a PR strategy that supports their business,” Hope said.

“Strategic, tailored PR is critical for startups, when it comes to fundraising, attracting customers and talent acquisition, as well as distinguishing yourself in the marketplace. Every company will have these objectives at some point so these aren’t just tools to help you move – these are resources that will always be relevant and we hope to equip our cohort with the skills and ideas they need to get started.”

Applications to be part of the first cohort are open until Friday, April 3. Eligible startups must be less than two years old, have a minimum viable product available, and have secured investment at no later than a seed-level stage.