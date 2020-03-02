MEST, GIZ launch Tech By Her accelerator programme

The Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) and the Make-IT in Africa initiative run by Deutsche für Gesellschaft Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) have launched the Tech By Her Accelerator for female entrepreneurs.

The three-month industry-based programme is open to ambitious female founders of early-stage tech companies in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria, and aims to fuel the growth of female-led businesses by recognizing and maximising their unique strengths.

Additionally, it will equip them with resources to scale and sustain their businesses in a competitive African and international environment. All this will be done through mentoring and coaching of female founders and building an alumni network of successful Tech By Her Accelerator participants to become ambassadors for other upcoming founders.

Applications are open here until March 13.