Nairobi SNDBX to provide “Big Four consulting capacity” to startups

The SNDBX has launched in Nairobi, housing 20 different companies that support entrepreneurs under one roof and claiming to provide “Big Four consulting capacity for the little guys”.

The SNDBX, which has been established in Kilimani, offers entrepreneurs access to lawyers, accountants, branding, marketing and tax professionals, all in one location.

Founder Peter Ngunyi said the space was launched to offer startups access to the same kind of services available internally at corporates or via the Big Four consulting firms, as well as other programmes.

“There is the African way of doing business through collaboration. It takes a village to raise a child concept. The SNDBX aspires to help companies exponentially grow by offering the best technical support,” he told Disrupt Africa.

“The professionals and companies working in the SNDBX know that there is power in being in the space together. They are independent entities that work under one banner.”

The for-profit SNDBX charges companies to base themselves from its space, though it has received support from the Argidius Foundation to help accelerate the opening of the space and prove the model.

“The vision is to have a SNDBX in every major African city and go global, because once proven this is a powerful tool to help get Africa to end poverty through entrepreneurship,” Ngyunyi said.

