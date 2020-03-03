Next Einstein Forum names 25 innovators competing at Nairobi gathering

The Next Einstein Forum (NEF) has announced the 25 finalists for its Challenge of Invention to Innovation (Ci2i) competition.

The third edition of the competition, which takes place across five categories, will be held on March 10-11 in the NEF Innovation Salon in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 25 Ci2i finalists have been selected from 260 applications, and are all ambitious African innovators developing scalable solutions to local challenges in agriculture, integration and logistics, personalised and precision health, power and energy.

They will pitch for a US$25,000 prize in each category, and get connected to investors in a one-of-a-kind ‘Sciencepreneur Investor Meetup. The finalists will also attend a lab-style bootcamp, held before the NEF Global Gathering. The bootcamp will involve pitch preparation and investment readiness sessions.

Finalists were selected by reviewing potential for impact, technological readiness and the potential for commercialisation. Winners will be announced on March 13.

These are the 25 Ci2i finalists: