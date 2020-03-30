Nigerian on-demand music startup MePlaylist raises funding round

Nigerian on-demand music platform MePlaylist has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from investors that include Mathew Knowles, father of artists Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.

A subscription and advertisement based on-demand music streaming application, MePlaylist aims to create an intuitive and unique media to access unlimited music. Its app collects data about user tastes and preferences to create custom-curated playlists.

Founded by Olakunle Oladehin, the startup aims to revitalise the music streaming space on the continent, and with this in mind has secured investment to expand its catalogue and add new features.

The funding come from Knowles’ Music World Entertainment Corporation, with Knowles saying the startup was taking music streaming a step further by personalising the experience for each consumer.

“This and the population of Africans both on the continent and in the diaspora is why I am proud to have invested in MePlaylist,” he said.

Olakunle said the startup’s focus was on putting its users and their music consumption habits first.

“Our platform has been designed with the understanding that people are mobile and constantly in need of new content, so from our interface to our catalogue options, we are making the MePlaylist experience the best in the market,” he said.

